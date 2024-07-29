Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 879 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,678,000 after buying an additional 107,895 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 223,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,954,000 after buying an additional 91,813 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.18.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $335.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.95 and its 200 day moving average is $352.98. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

