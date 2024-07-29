EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 130.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.
EPR Properties Stock Performance
EPR opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
