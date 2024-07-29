Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after buying an additional 342,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,754,228,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,796. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.89.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock worth $2,647,378 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFX

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.