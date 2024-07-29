Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 29th (AAPL, AB, ABCB, ABT, AEP, ALRS, ALSN, AMD, AMP, AMTB)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $69.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price increased by Stephens from $52.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $65.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $104.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.50 to $24.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $72.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $444.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $287.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $335.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $335.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $192.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $515.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $165.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $53.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $316.00 to $294.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $63.00 to $70.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $29.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $444.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $304.00 to $305.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($42.68) to GBX 3,050 ($39.45). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 3,900 ($50.44) to GBX 3,800 ($49.15). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $126.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $300.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $292.00 to $329.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $360.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $360.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $488.00 to $525.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $385.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $325.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $107.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $111.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $96.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $54.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $396.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $77.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $22.00 to $25.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 600 ($7.76) to GBX 750 ($9.70). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $113.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $135.00 to $152.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $1.20 to $1.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $111.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $63.00 to $66.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $29.00 to $32.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,150 ($14.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.93). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price increased by Stephens from $32.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $13.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $175.00 to $190.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $190.00 to $200.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $135.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $147.00 to $160.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $44.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $115.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $38.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $35.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $37.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $66.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.25 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $33.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $40.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $440.00 to $485.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $455.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $260.00 to $270.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $28.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $145.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $161.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $141.00 to $185.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $184.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $140.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $95.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $354.00 to $353.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $800.00 to $880.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $89.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $440.00 to $515.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $28.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $266.00 to $270.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.79) to GBX 420 ($5.43). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $9.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $48.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $62.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $87.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $145.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $80.00 to $88.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $35.00 to $42.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $169.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $104.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $400.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $475.00 to $416.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $575.00 to $480.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $575.00 to $515.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) had its target price raised by Hovde Group from $31.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $76.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 950 ($12.29) to GBX 930 ($12.03). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $109.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target increased by Stephens from $88.00 to $101.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $97.00 to $112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $110.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $84.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $71.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $80.00.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $176.00 to $184.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $171.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $170.00 to $176.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $180.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $112.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $117.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $109.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $116.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $208.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $59.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target increased by Stephens from $54.00 to $62.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $61.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

