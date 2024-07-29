Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:EQC opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.28. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.00.
About Equity Commonwealth
