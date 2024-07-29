Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EQC opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.28. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

