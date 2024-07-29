Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,245,000 after buying an additional 475,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after buying an additional 463,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.