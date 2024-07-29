Ergo Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $63.93 million and approximately $486,054.76 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,236.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.47 or 0.00662541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00110346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00034140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00242226 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00046384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00077674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,637,052 coins and its circulating supply is 76,637,676 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.