Ethereum Price Hits $3,305.72 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $397.44 billion and $14.15 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,305.72 or 0.04866038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00040428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

