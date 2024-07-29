Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of EVVTY stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $95.73. 42,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,905. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $86.26 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57.
About Evolution AB (publ)
