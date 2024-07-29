Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVVTY stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $95.73. 42,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,905. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $86.26 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

