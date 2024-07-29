Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 53.6% in July

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Experian stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. Experian has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $48.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

