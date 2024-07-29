Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,944,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $463.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

