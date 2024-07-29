Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $115.82 and last traded at $115.94. 2,005,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,506,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61. The stock has a market cap of $458.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

