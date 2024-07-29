F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.59. 882,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,148. F5 has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

