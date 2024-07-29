F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.38-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.39 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.33.

FFIV traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.59. The stock had a trading volume of 882,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,148. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. F5’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

