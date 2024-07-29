Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,198.0 days.
Finnair Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of FNNNF remained flat at $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.
Finnair Oyj Company Profile
