Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,198.0 days.

Shares of FNNNF remained flat at $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

