First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) PT Raised to $20.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MYFW

First Western Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.14. 3,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $164.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 46,172 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.