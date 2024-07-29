Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $183.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.29.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $162.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

