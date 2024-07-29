Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. Five9 has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,296.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $79,035,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 358,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after purchasing an additional 254,467 shares in the last quarter. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $14,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after buying an additional 150,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

