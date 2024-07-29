Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 13.6% in July

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $415,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

FLC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. 29,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

