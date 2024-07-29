Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 18,412 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $14,309,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,838 shares. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

