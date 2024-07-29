Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,335. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $191.38. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

