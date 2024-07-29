Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $91.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.91.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.99 on Thursday. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

