Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

FORD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.17. 59,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,994. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

