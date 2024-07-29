FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target Raised to $44.00

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $340.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

