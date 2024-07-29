Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.55

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.56, with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The company has a market cap of C$225.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.55 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 25.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gamehost Inc. will post 1.009901 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

