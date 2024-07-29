General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

