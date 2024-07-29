Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

