Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Self Storage Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of SELF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 10,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,825. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.24. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.
Global Self Storage Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 152.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
