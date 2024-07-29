Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Self Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SELF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 10,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,825. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.24. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 152.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,845.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 23,641 shares of company stock valued at $117,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.