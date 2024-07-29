Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 242,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GNOM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. 30,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

