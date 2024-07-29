Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Scotiabank

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.28.

GLOB stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.94. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Globant by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after buying an additional 714,162 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Globant by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,797,000 after buying an additional 189,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

