GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.2 days.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMOYF remained flat at $15.52 during trading on Friday. GMO internet group has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

GMO internet group Company Profile

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

