GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.2 days.
GMO internet group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMOYF remained flat at $15.52 during trading on Friday. GMO internet group has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.
GMO internet group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GMO internet group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.