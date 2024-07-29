Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AUMN

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.26.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.