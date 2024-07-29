Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $2,982.39 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $3,404.98 or 0.04900730 BTC on major exchanges.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
