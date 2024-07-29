Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Also, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$70.65 per share, with a total value of C$35,325.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $191,184.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

