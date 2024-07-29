Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
