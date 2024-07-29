Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Financial Contrast

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Grindr alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -11.56% 3,761.31% 9.81% Tripadvisor 1.32% 12.03% 3.73%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million 7.74 -$55.77 million ($0.18) -63.55 Tripadvisor $1.79 billion 1.39 $10.00 million $0.15 119.34

This table compares Grindr and Tripadvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and Tripadvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tripadvisor 2 10 5 0 2.18

Grindr presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.03%. Tripadvisor has a consensus target price of $22.19, suggesting a potential upside of 23.95%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.4% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Grindr on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.