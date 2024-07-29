Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.98

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 5926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $464.45 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

