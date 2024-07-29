GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000599 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

