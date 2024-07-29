Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $712,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 75,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. 2,579,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

