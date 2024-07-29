H&E Equipment Services (HEES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $53.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

