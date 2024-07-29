Hedera Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32.84 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $32.84 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00040816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,624 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.39509 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06872393 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $28,000,615.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

