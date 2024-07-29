Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.70% of Hologic worth $490,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Hologic Trading Up 0.2 %

HOLX traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $78.76. 300,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

