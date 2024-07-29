Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.20. The company had a trading volume of 70,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,140. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

