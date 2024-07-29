Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $0.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.90 to $0.75 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 2.9 %

HYFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. 40,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,446. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.82. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $1,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 288,701 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 124,412 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

