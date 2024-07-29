ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.38. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 181,826 shares trading hands.

ICL Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

