Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Up 49.3% in July

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 99,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Swallow sold 140,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of €8.39 ($9.12), for a total transaction of €1,180,363.93 ($1,283,004.27). Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,546 shares in the company, valued at €10,097,750.94 ($10,975,816.24). The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 3,033 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of €9.50 ($10.33), for a total transaction of €28,813.50 ($31,319.02). Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at €1,224,768.50 ($1,331,270.11). The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,362. Company insiders own 12.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

IDR traded down €0.38 ($0.41) on Monday, reaching €10.54 ($11.46). 74,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Idaho Strategic Resources has a one year low of €4.48 ($4.87) and a one year high of €11.81 ($12.84).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.06 ($0.07) by €0.11 ($0.12). The company had revenue of €5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €4.90 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Stories

