Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 200000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Trading Up 100.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
