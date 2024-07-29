Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMNM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Immunome alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immunome

Immunome Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IMNM opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. Immunome has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,475.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 18.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 279.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.