IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

OTCMKTS ISVLF remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 238,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,633. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

