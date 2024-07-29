IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IMPACT Silver Price Performance
OTCMKTS ISVLF remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 238,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,633. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
