Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.10.

Impinj stock opened at $160.06 on Thursday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $181.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,514,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,167.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,514,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock valued at $160,809,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $103,252,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $25,747,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $19,195,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $9,659,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

