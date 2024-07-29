Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Given Market Perform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

IBCP has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $33.92. 15,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 29,977 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 524.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

